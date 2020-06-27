4940 Rubio Avenue

Amenities

An incredible modern farmhouse exudes stylish design and outstanding finishes! This stunning new construction showpiece offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 4,225 sqft of spacious living and was created with wonderful indoor outdoor lifestyle. This home has been crafted with an effortless open floor plan, spacious formal living room with custom fireplace, open concept dining, beautiful glass encased wine display, gourmet kitchen with island seating, two sinks, custom cabinetry and Thermador stainless steel appliances, all complete with a large walk-in pantry. The great room incorporates custom built-ins, a 75” TV mounted atop a custom plastered built-in fireplace while the 18 ft pocket doors carry you to an entertainers dream backyard featuring a covered patio, cabana with fireplace, BBQ center with sink and fridge, and a sparkling heated pool and spa. The elegant master retreat includes a chic walk-in closet, spa-like master bath designed with a walk-in shower, free standing tub, and his and hers custom vanity. Other features include 10 ft ceilings throughout, White Oak flooring, Italian tile, 8 HD security cameras and alarm system. Located only seconds away from the best restaurants and shopping Ventura Blvd. has to offer!