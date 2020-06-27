All apartments in Los Angeles
4940 Rubio Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:25 PM

4940 Rubio Avenue

4940 Rubio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Rubio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
An incredible modern farmhouse exudes stylish design and outstanding finishes! This stunning new construction showpiece offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 4,225 sqft of spacious living and was created with wonderful indoor outdoor lifestyle. This home has been crafted with an effortless open floor plan, spacious formal living room with custom fireplace, open concept dining, beautiful glass encased wine display, gourmet kitchen with island seating, two sinks, custom cabinetry and Thermador stainless steel appliances, all complete with a large walk-in pantry. The great room incorporates custom built-ins, a 75” TV mounted atop a custom plastered built-in fireplace while the 18 ft pocket doors carry you to an entertainers dream backyard featuring a covered patio, cabana with fireplace, BBQ center with sink and fridge, and a sparkling heated pool and spa. The elegant master retreat includes a chic walk-in closet, spa-like master bath designed with a walk-in shower, free standing tub, and his and hers custom vanity. Other features include 10 ft ceilings throughout, White Oak flooring, Italian tile, 8 HD security cameras and alarm system. Located only seconds away from the best restaurants and shopping Ventura Blvd. has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Rubio Avenue have any available units?
4940 Rubio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 Rubio Avenue have?
Some of 4940 Rubio Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Rubio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Rubio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Rubio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4940 Rubio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4940 Rubio Avenue offer parking?
No, 4940 Rubio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Rubio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Rubio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Rubio Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4940 Rubio Avenue has a pool.
Does 4940 Rubio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4940 Rubio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Rubio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 Rubio Avenue has units with dishwashers.

