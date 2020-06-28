All apartments in Los Angeles
4937 Collis Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

4937 Collis Avenue

4937 Collis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Collis Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home for lease with oversized bedrooms and large living areas. Enter and you will find a bright and light living room with dining area. There is a separate family room with a charming gas fireplace. On the main level are two bedrooms with an updated shared bathroom; upstairs, the master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk in closet. The galley style kitchen has its own built in eating area, extensive storage and granite counters. The laundry room off the back of the kitchen offers room for a side by side washer/dryer. There is a guest half bath off the family room. Attached private garage and large driveway for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Collis Avenue have any available units?
4937 Collis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Collis Avenue have?
Some of 4937 Collis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Collis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Collis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Collis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4937 Collis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4937 Collis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Collis Avenue offers parking.
Does 4937 Collis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4937 Collis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Collis Avenue have a pool?
No, 4937 Collis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4937 Collis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4937 Collis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Collis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 Collis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
