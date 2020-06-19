All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4914 Marmol Drive

4914 Marmol Drive · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4914 Marmol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2176 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful South of the Boulevard Pool Home. Nestled in the gentle foothills, this Woodland Hills beauty has everything: Immaculate charm, move-in quality, attention to detail, and the perfect location: situated close to shopping, freeway access and convenience, yet is tucked away far enough south in to the hills for the ultimate in privacy and quiet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, wrought iron, glass, and gorgeous wood floors throughout, with high quality granite and tile in bathrooms. Main floor/downstairs master bedroom suite. Lush terrace landscaping surrounds you. Entertainer's backyard with sparkling pool - perfect for summer entertaining and relaxing. Available immediately. Come see it today! Call 818-231-1230

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Marmol Drive have any available units?
4914 Marmol Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Marmol Drive have?
Some of 4914 Marmol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Marmol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Marmol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Marmol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Marmol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4914 Marmol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Marmol Drive does offer parking.
Does 4914 Marmol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Marmol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Marmol Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4914 Marmol Drive has a pool.
Does 4914 Marmol Drive have accessible units?
No, 4914 Marmol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Marmol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Marmol Drive has units with dishwashers.
