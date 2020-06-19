4914 Marmol Drive

Amenities

Beautiful South of the Boulevard Pool Home. Nestled in the gentle foothills, this Woodland Hills beauty has everything: Immaculate charm, move-in quality, attention to detail, and the perfect location: situated close to shopping, freeway access and convenience, yet is tucked away far enough south in to the hills for the ultimate in privacy and quiet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, wrought iron, glass, and gorgeous wood floors throughout, with high quality granite and tile in bathrooms. Main floor/downstairs master bedroom suite. Lush terrace landscaping surrounds you. Entertainer's backyard with sparkling pool - perfect for summer entertaining and relaxing. Available immediately. Come see it today! Call 818-231-1230