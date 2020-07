Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely remodeled and updated spacious 3 bed/4 bath detached rear unit. Open concept floor plan including new kitchen with center island, all bedrooms are en-suite, large laundry room, and expansive common areas ideal for gathering and entertaining. Gated driveway and close proximity to all that Eagle Rock has to offer make this a location coveted by many.