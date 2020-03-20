All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4862 Via Colina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4862 Via Colina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4862 Via Colina

4862 via Colina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4862 via Colina, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Monterey Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
An immaculate 2 story Townhouse with views and so much to offer. The home features lush laminate wood floors in living room with a fireplace & balcony with mountain views. The kitchen is bright and spacious with a granite counter tops, ample cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that include a stove, fridge & dishwasher. The dining room also has a slider that opens to a large private patio area that makes a great extension of the living space for an outdoor breakfast or candlelit dinner. The top floor has 3 bedrooms, with one of them being a master with a bathroom. This is a highly desired HOA community which also offers a community pool and spa. This home has so much to offer and is ready to move right in. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Via Colina have any available units?
4862 Via Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 Via Colina have?
Some of 4862 Via Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 Via Colina currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Via Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Via Colina pet-friendly?
No, 4862 Via Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4862 Via Colina offer parking?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina offers parking.
Does 4862 Via Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Via Colina have a pool?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina has a pool.
Does 4862 Via Colina have accessible units?
No, 4862 Via Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Via Colina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 Via Colina has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College