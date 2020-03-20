4862 Via Colina

Amenities

An immaculate 2 story Townhouse with views and so much to offer. The home features lush laminate wood floors in living room with a fireplace & balcony with mountain views. The kitchen is bright and spacious with a granite counter tops, ample cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that include a stove, fridge & dishwasher. The dining room also has a slider that opens to a large private patio area that makes a great extension of the living space for an outdoor breakfast or candlelit dinner. The top floor has 3 bedrooms, with one of them being a master with a bathroom. This is a highly desired HOA community which also offers a community pool and spa. This home has so much to offer and is ready to move right in. Don't miss out!