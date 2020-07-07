483 S Roxbury Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/308f20309a ---- Please call or text Ari Hoffman Anytime! Roxbury Apartments is situated within the prestigious Beverly Hills. We are centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment. Our location is minutes away from Rodeo Drive’s shopping and top-rated restaurants. Utilities are a flat $85/mo. Permit Street parking only. Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*