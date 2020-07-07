All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

483 S Roxbury Dr

483 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

483 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/308f20309a ---- Please call or text Ari Hoffman Anytime! Roxbury Apartments is situated within the prestigious Beverly Hills. We are centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment. Our location is minutes away from Rodeo Drive&rsquo;s shopping and top-rated restaurants. Utilities are a flat $85/mo. Permit Street parking only. Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have any available units?
483 S Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 483 S Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
483 S Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 S Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr offer parking?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 S Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 S Roxbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

