4822 ELMWOOD Avenue

This contemporary unit is in the Larchmont Villa Built in 2011 located near Korea Town and adjacent to Hancock Park. The unit has a spacious open concept floor plan, which includes a gas fireplace in the living room that opens into the dining area. Stainless steal refrigerator, dishwasher and granite countertops in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and on-suite Master Bathroom that has a shower and separate tub with new tile flooring. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout except carpet in the Master Bedroom and tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. Stacked Washer/Dryer included in Unit and Central heating and Air Conditioning. Designated two car tandem parking spaces and there are two quest parking spaces as well.