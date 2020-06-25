All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4822 ELMWOOD Avenue

4822 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Elmwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This contemporary unit is in the Larchmont Villa Built in 2011 located near Korea Town and adjacent to Hancock Park. The unit has a spacious open concept floor plan, which includes a gas fireplace in the living room that opens into the dining area. Stainless steal refrigerator, dishwasher and granite countertops in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and on-suite Master Bathroom that has a shower and separate tub with new tile flooring. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout except carpet in the Master Bedroom and tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. Stacked Washer/Dryer included in Unit and Central heating and Air Conditioning. Designated two car tandem parking spaces and there are two quest parking spaces as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4822 ELMWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4822 ELMWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 ELMWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
