Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

4773 DON MIGUEL Drive

4773 Don Miguel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4773 Don Miguel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWS VIEWS come and View this Picturesque 2+2 Condo in Baldwin Hills Estates featuring gorgeous Views of the Mountains and City, that include the historic Hollywood sign. Great neighborhood for Active Lifestyles, situated across from Kenneth Hahn State Park w/amazing hiking trails a beautiful lake and peaceful zen gardens. Natural light pours through this lovely Condo w/laminate wood flooring and features an open floor plan great for Living and Entertaining! Kitchen is equipped with appliances and a plethora of storage and cabinetry, and washer/dryer are included. Bathrooms were remodeled and Bedrooms are spacious w/lots of closets and storage throughout. Small pet may be considered w/deposit. This secured Complex has a sparkling pool that awaits you! Baldwin Hills neighborhood is centrally located to Culver City, Freeways, Metro, LAX, Beaches, Shopping and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have any available units?
4773 DON MIGUEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have?
Some of 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4773 DON MIGUEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive offer parking?
No, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive has a pool.
Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4773 DON MIGUEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
