4773 DON MIGUEL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIEWS VIEWS come and View this Picturesque 2+2 Condo in Baldwin Hills Estates featuring gorgeous Views of the Mountains and City, that include the historic Hollywood sign. Great neighborhood for Active Lifestyles, situated across from Kenneth Hahn State Park w/amazing hiking trails a beautiful lake and peaceful zen gardens. Natural light pours through this lovely Condo w/laminate wood flooring and features an open floor plan great for Living and Entertaining! Kitchen is equipped with appliances and a plethora of storage and cabinetry, and washer/dryer are included. Bathrooms were remodeled and Bedrooms are spacious w/lots of closets and storage throughout. Small pet may be considered w/deposit. This secured Complex has a sparkling pool that awaits you! Baldwin Hills neighborhood is centrally located to Culver City, Freeways, Metro, LAX, Beaches, Shopping and MORE!