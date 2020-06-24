All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

4760 Templeton St Unit 3109

4760 E Templeton St · No Longer Available
Location

4760 E Templeton St, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
50% off once signed and move in on or before April 20, 2019.

Unfurnished 1,082 square foot condo unit in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an attached garage, and is minutes away from nearby shops and eateries. The unit features central AC and heating for climate control, laminate hardwood floors, and a private balcony. The lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, a breakfast counter, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Community features include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ pits, childrens playground and recreation room.

Nearby parks:
Rose Hill Playground, Rose Hill Park and Montecito Park

Nearby Schools:
El Sereno Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10
Huntington Drive Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
El Sereno Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10
Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America - 0.15 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4707745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have any available units?
4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have?
Some of 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 currently offering any rent specials?
4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 pet-friendly?
No, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 offer parking?
Yes, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 offers parking.
Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have a pool?
Yes, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 has a pool.
Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have accessible units?
No, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4760 Templeton St Unit 3109 has units with dishwashers.
