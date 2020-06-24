4760 Templeton St Unit 3109

Amenities

Unfurnished 1,082 square foot condo unit in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an attached garage, and is minutes away from nearby shops and eateries. The unit features central AC and heating for climate control, laminate hardwood floors, and a private balcony. The lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, a breakfast counter, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Community features include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ pits, childrens playground and recreation room.



Nearby parks:

Rose Hill Playground, Rose Hill Park and Montecito Park



Nearby Schools:

El Sereno Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10

Huntington Drive Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10

El Sereno Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10

Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America - 0.15 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.2 miles

252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



