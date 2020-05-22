4730 St. Charles Place

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4371c2e037 ----
FRESHLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW |PRIME LOCATION | WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT
Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled 1 bedroom bungalow is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. As well, enjoy places like Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc.. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. This transitional contemporary apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Available for an immediate move in.
Please call or text Piers 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing
KEY FEATURES:
Laundry in unit
New appliances
Ceiling fan
Air conditioning
Large windows/natural light
Granite counter tops
Recess lighting
LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease