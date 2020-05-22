4730 St. Charles Place

Amenities

FRESHLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM BUNGALOW |PRIME LOCATION | WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT



Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled 1 bedroom bungalow is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. As well, enjoy places like Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc.. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. This transitional contemporary apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Available for an immediate move in.



Please call or text Piers 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing



KEY FEATURES:

Laundry in unit

New appliances

Ceiling fan

Air conditioning

Large windows/natural light

Granite counter tops

Recess lighting



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease