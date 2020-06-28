4724 Kester Ave unit 405

Amenities

Sherman Oaks, 2/Bedroom 2/Bath Super Nice Condo!! - Tuscan style, beautiful condo available for a long-term lease. Built in 2009. Lovely open floor plan with 2/Bedrooms and 2/full Baths. Chefs kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar. Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and a 50" flat screen TV included. The spacious living room is accented with a fireplace and wall scone light fixtures. Both bedrooms are good size with berber carpets. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, spa like bathroom with two separate vanities, oversize natural stone shower and has access to a balcony with views. The main area has gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, base moldings and custom plantation shutters throughout. Inside laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. Immaculate, clean, light, bright and available now. Gated secured entry with elevator, intercom and 2/car subterranean garage parking.

Close to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants and freeways. This is a must see! Owner prefers nonsmokers and no pets please! Lease price: $2775 with a minimum of 1/year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811 Realtor DRE#01709588

(RLNE2700144)