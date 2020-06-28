All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

4724 Kester Ave unit 405

4724 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4724 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Sherman Oaks, 2/Bedroom 2/Bath Super Nice Condo!! - Tuscan style, beautiful condo available for a long-term lease. Built in 2009. Lovely open floor plan with 2/Bedrooms and 2/full Baths. Chefs kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar. Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and a 50" flat screen TV included. The spacious living room is accented with a fireplace and wall scone light fixtures. Both bedrooms are good size with berber carpets. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet, spa like bathroom with two separate vanities, oversize natural stone shower and has access to a balcony with views. The main area has gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, base moldings and custom plantation shutters throughout. Inside laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. Immaculate, clean, light, bright and available now. Gated secured entry with elevator, intercom and 2/car subterranean garage parking.
Close to Ventura Blvd, shopping, restaurants and freeways. This is a must see! Owner prefers nonsmokers and no pets please! Lease price: $2775 with a minimum of 1/year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact Margo Tel/Text: 818-231-9811 Realtor DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE2700144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have any available units?
4724 Kester Ave unit 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have?
Some of 4724 Kester Ave unit 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Kester Ave unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 offers parking.
Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have a pool?
No, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Kester Ave unit 405 has units with dishwashers.
