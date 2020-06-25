4708 Vista Del Monte, Unit 6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gated secure building! Walk to Ventura Blvd. from this light and bright unit in a great Sherman Oaks neighborhood! Totally remodeled bathrooms, new vanities in each bathroom and tiles, freshly painted! Laminate flooring along with new blinds. 2 Wall unit A/c installed including heating. Laundry room is onsite. The kitchen is brand new remolded. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with brand new cabinets. Dishwasher and stove is brand new. Ceiling fans in the rooms! Nice, spacious living room perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom includes its own bathroom and unit includes a walk in closet 2 parking spots! Pets will be considered.

Close to the 101 405 Freeways. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, fine dining, parks and shopping centers.