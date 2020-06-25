All apartments in Los Angeles
4708 Vista Del Monte, Unit 6

4708 Vista Del Monte Avenue · (818) 321-5435
Location

4708 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gated secure building! Walk to Ventura Blvd. from this light and bright unit in a great Sherman Oaks neighborhood! Totally remodeled bathrooms, new vanities in each bathroom and tiles, freshly painted! Laminate flooring along with new blinds. 2 Wall unit A/c installed including heating. Laundry room is onsite. The kitchen is brand new remolded. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with brand new cabinets. Dishwasher and stove is brand new. Ceiling fans in the rooms! Nice, spacious living room perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom includes its own bathroom and unit includes a walk in closet 2 parking spots! Pets will be considered.
Close to the 101 405 Freeways. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, fine dining, parks and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

