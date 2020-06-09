All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4630 West 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4630 West 18TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4630 West 18TH Street

4630 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4630 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
This brad New unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have four bedrooms + three baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Mid-city and West Adams eateries; Delicious Pizza, Los Anayas, Normandie Bakery, Bloom Cafe, Vees Cafe, Paper and Plastik. Need coffee? Grab your cup of Joe at Adams Coffee Shop on Adams or Starbucks on Crenshaw. Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 West 18TH Street have any available units?
4630 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 West 18TH Street have?
Some of 4630 West 18TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 West 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4630 West 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 West 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4630 West 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4630 West 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4630 West 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 4630 West 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 West 18TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 West 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 4630 West 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4630 West 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4630 West 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 West 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 West 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College