4630 West 18TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

This brad New unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have four bedrooms + three baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Mid-city and West Adams eateries; Delicious Pizza, Los Anayas, Normandie Bakery, Bloom Cafe, Vees Cafe, Paper and Plastik. Need coffee? Grab your cup of Joe at Adams Coffee Shop on Adams or Starbucks on Crenshaw. Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community.