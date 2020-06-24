462 MESA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

This masterfully restored and artfully decorated courtyard Spanish a beautiful escape from the city. The courtyard gardens have been lushly landscaped and merge seamlessly with the interior living areas. The first story is made up of a dramatic and cozy living area with vaulted ceilings, two bedroom suites, and an integrated kitchen, dining and family room. The master suite defines the second story and provides canyon vistas from the balcony along with a walk-in closet and fireplace. The finest materials have been used throughout and every detail is a meditation. A stone's throw from Will Rogers Park. Offered fully furnished.