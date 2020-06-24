All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

462 MESA Road

462 Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

462 Mesa Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This masterfully restored and artfully decorated courtyard Spanish a beautiful escape from the city. The courtyard gardens have been lushly landscaped and merge seamlessly with the interior living areas. The first story is made up of a dramatic and cozy living area with vaulted ceilings, two bedroom suites, and an integrated kitchen, dining and family room. The master suite defines the second story and provides canyon vistas from the balcony along with a walk-in closet and fireplace. The finest materials have been used throughout and every detail is a meditation. A stone's throw from Will Rogers Park. Offered fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 MESA Road have any available units?
462 MESA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 MESA Road have?
Some of 462 MESA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 MESA Road currently offering any rent specials?
462 MESA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 MESA Road pet-friendly?
No, 462 MESA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 462 MESA Road offer parking?
Yes, 462 MESA Road offers parking.
Does 462 MESA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 MESA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 MESA Road have a pool?
No, 462 MESA Road does not have a pool.
Does 462 MESA Road have accessible units?
No, 462 MESA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 462 MESA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 MESA Road has units with dishwashers.
