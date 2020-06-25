All apartments in Los Angeles
4567 Eagle Rock Blvd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4567 Eagle Rock Blvd

4567 Eagle Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4567 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

1 bedroom bungalow Style Apartment in Eagle Rock Luxuriously 1 bedroom 1 bath spacious unit Eagle Rock. Unit features: * Gorgeous hardwood floors * Granite countertops and designer glass backsplash * Stainless steel refrigerator * Stainless steel stove and hood vent * Stainless steel dishwasher * Stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal and pull out faucet * Tiled floors in the kitchen with separate eat in kitchen area and ceiling fan * Spacious living room with tons of windows * Recessed lighting with dimmer in living room * Stunning bathroom with shower/tub combo. * Extra large bedroom with and tons of storage * Brand new paint throughout the unit * Private property * Paid water * Parking for 1 car 1 year lease. May consider small pets (restrictions apply). Shown with appointment only

(RLNE5507551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4567 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd offers parking.
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
