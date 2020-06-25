4567 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

1 bedroom bungalow Style Apartment in Eagle Rock Luxuriously 1 bedroom 1 bath spacious unit Eagle Rock. Unit features: * Gorgeous hardwood floors * Granite countertops and designer glass backsplash * Stainless steel refrigerator * Stainless steel stove and hood vent * Stainless steel dishwasher * Stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal and pull out faucet * Tiled floors in the kitchen with separate eat in kitchen area and ceiling fan * Spacious living room with tons of windows * Recessed lighting with dimmer in living room * Stunning bathroom with shower/tub combo. * Extra large bedroom with and tons of storage * Brand new paint throughout the unit * Private property * Paid water * Parking for 1 car 1 year lease. May consider small pets (restrictions apply). Shown with appointment only



(RLNE5507551)