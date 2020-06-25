4567 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bedroom bungalow Style Apartment in Eagle Rock Luxuriously 1 bedroom 1 bath spacious unit Eagle Rock. Unit features: * Gorgeous hardwood floors * Granite countertops and designer glass backsplash * Stainless steel refrigerator * Stainless steel stove and hood vent * Stainless steel dishwasher * Stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal and pull out faucet * Tiled floors in the kitchen with separate eat in kitchen area and ceiling fan * Spacious living room with tons of windows * Recessed lighting with dimmer in living room * Stunning bathroom with shower/tub combo. * Extra large bedroom with and tons of storage * Brand new paint throughout the unit * Private property * Paid water * Parking for 1 car 1 year lease. May consider small pets (restrictions apply). Shown with appointment only
(RLNE5507551)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4567 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4567 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.