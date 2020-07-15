All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4562 CATALPA ST.

4562 Catalpa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4562 Catalpa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Brand new spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath upper unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City. This charming unit in El Sereno features recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air conditioning and 2-car garage. The laundry hookups are located within the unit. Convenient access to Downtown Los Angeles, California State University, Los Angeles, University of Southern California Health Sciences and Keck School of Medicine. Walking distance to nearby schools and close to public transportation and all major highways 5, 10, 110 and 710.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 CATALPA ST. have any available units?
4562 CATALPA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4562 CATALPA ST. have?
Some of 4562 CATALPA ST.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 CATALPA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
4562 CATALPA ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 CATALPA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 4562 CATALPA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4562 CATALPA ST. offer parking?
Yes, 4562 CATALPA ST. offers parking.
Does 4562 CATALPA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 CATALPA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 CATALPA ST. have a pool?
No, 4562 CATALPA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 4562 CATALPA ST. have accessible units?
No, 4562 CATALPA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 CATALPA ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4562 CATALPA ST. has units with dishwashers.
