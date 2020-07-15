4562 CATALPA ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath upper unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City. This charming unit in El Sereno features recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air conditioning and 2-car garage. The laundry hookups are located within the unit. Convenient access to Downtown Los Angeles, California State University, Los Angeles, University of Southern California Health Sciences and Keck School of Medicine. Walking distance to nearby schools and close to public transportation and all major highways 5, 10, 110 and 710.