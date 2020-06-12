All apartments in Los Angeles
4558 CAMELLIA Avenue
4558 CAMELLIA Avenue

4558 Camellia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4558 Camellia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming Cottage home in a great sought after neighborhood is just blocks away from the famed Tujunga Village restaurants and shops. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, plus Den which can be used as an Office/Bedroom has many delightful features. Dark Wood Flooring and Plantation Shutters through out most of the house. Living room has high wood beam ceilings and a great marble fireplace which includes a wall mounted Panasonic 50" TV. The Bathroom has been completely remodeled and has a great "jacuzzi" style tub with jets, and travertine stone shower. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts great style with dark counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The quaint breakfast/dining area has a classic built in cabinet with wainscotting. The backyard has a charming brick patio perfect for outdoor lounging, citrus trees and a large grassy area. This delightful home is a must see in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have any available units?
4558 CAMELLIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have?
Some of 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4558 CAMELLIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4558 CAMELLIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

