4558 CAMELLIA Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Charming Cottage home in a great sought after neighborhood is just blocks away from the famed Tujunga Village restaurants and shops. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, plus Den which can be used as an Office/Bedroom has many delightful features. Dark Wood Flooring and Plantation Shutters through out most of the house. Living room has high wood beam ceilings and a great marble fireplace which includes a wall mounted Panasonic 50" TV. The Bathroom has been completely remodeled and has a great "jacuzzi" style tub with jets, and travertine stone shower. The kitchen has been remodeled and boasts great style with dark counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The quaint breakfast/dining area has a classic built in cabinet with wainscotting. The backyard has a charming brick patio perfect for outdoor lounging, citrus trees and a large grassy area. This delightful home is a must see in a great neighborhood.