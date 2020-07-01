4557 Alumni Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

** Available ASAP/Negotiable **

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, separate and unattached house for rent in prime Eagle Rock location. Just north of York Boulevard and down the street from the beautiful Occidental College campus. Nearby shopping, coffee, restaurants and bars. Second floor above 2-car garage with ample street parking available. Great apartment for an apartment share. Plenty of natural light, quiet and serene street.

Private deck

Private Patio

Separate kitchen from living room

Appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dedicated washer & dryer. Ample space for a dining room table. Closets in each bedroom. Hall closet. Repainted, 4 brand new windows, clean and hardwood floors throughout. Separate and brand new electric meter. Recently repaired plumbing. Nearby to the 134, 2, 5 and 110 for an easy commute. Minutes from Pasadena, Highland Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater Village & DTLA.



$2,600 per month with 1 Year Lease

Tenant Pays Utilities (water and trash included in lease)

Pets Considered with Interview & Additional Deposit

No smoking



Owners live in front house with their two children & dog (people friendly).

Houses are about 50 feet apart from each other. No shared or common walls.

Contact Marc & Danielle at email provided