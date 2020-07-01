All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4557 Alumni Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4557 Alumni Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:09 AM

4557 Alumni Avenue

4557 Alumni Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4557 Alumni Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
** Available ASAP/Negotiable **
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, separate and unattached house for rent in prime Eagle Rock location. Just north of York Boulevard and down the street from the beautiful Occidental College campus. Nearby shopping, coffee, restaurants and bars. Second floor above 2-car garage with ample street parking available. Great apartment for an apartment share. Plenty of natural light, quiet and serene street.
Private deck
Private Patio
Separate kitchen from living room
Appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dedicated washer & dryer. Ample space for a dining room table. Closets in each bedroom. Hall closet. Repainted, 4 brand new windows, clean and hardwood floors throughout. Separate and brand new electric meter. Recently repaired plumbing. Nearby to the 134, 2, 5 and 110 for an easy commute. Minutes from Pasadena, Highland Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater Village & DTLA.

$2,600 per month with 1 Year Lease
Tenant Pays Utilities (water and trash included in lease)
Pets Considered with Interview & Additional Deposit
No smoking

Owners live in front house with their two children & dog (people friendly).
Houses are about 50 feet apart from each other. No shared or common walls.
Contact Marc & Danielle at email provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Alumni Avenue have any available units?
4557 Alumni Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Alumni Avenue have?
Some of 4557 Alumni Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Alumni Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Alumni Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Alumni Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 Alumni Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4557 Alumni Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Alumni Avenue offers parking.
Does 4557 Alumni Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 Alumni Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Alumni Avenue have a pool?
No, 4557 Alumni Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Alumni Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4557 Alumni Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Alumni Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 Alumni Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College