Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4547 Eagle Rock Blvd

4547 Eagle Rock Boulevard · (818) 767-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4547 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2675 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68754

Up to 1 month free rent (on approved credit)
$0 application fee only today!!!

Perfect community, perfect location- minutes to freeways, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, downtown Pasadena and Glendale! Close to shopping and parks.
Spacious floor plans, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in each unit, assigned parking!

Gorgeous 2x2 flat on top floor - 961 sqft - 1180 sqft starting at $2675/month

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE VIA FACETIME! TOUR OUR GORGEOUS CONDO FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME!
Top floor unit
Open floor plan
Bamboo flooring
2 full bathrooms
Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets
Stainless steel appliances
Spacious closets
Large balcony
Skylight
Full size washer/dryer in unit

Elevator
Intercom System
Controlled access
Underground gated parking lot
Free assigned parking spaces
Bike rack
Fitness center
Business center

Call today to schedule a private tour:
818-767-9700

Oxy Lofts
4547-4555 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68754
Property Id 68754

(RLNE5630026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4547 Eagle Rock Blvd has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Eagle Rock Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
