Los Angeles, CA
453 RIALTO Avenue
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

453 RIALTO Avenue

453 E Rialto Ave · No Longer Available
Location

453 E Rialto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
Charming Venetian Original - Located in the heart of Venice just blocks from the Venice Boardwalk and Abbot Kinney! This ideally located three-story home features hardwood floors, leaded and stained glass windows and original period architectural detail throughout. Step into an elegant foyer, which leads into a dining room that flows into the kitchen and large living room highlighted by a sunroom with a marble floor. The second story features three spacious bedrooms and an office as well as a 2nd floor balcony complete with French doors. Follow this up to the third story which has a studio bedroom and bath and access to the rooftop deck. Laundry room and 1 car garage attached. NO more than (4) roommates. Available unfurnished or furnished and all utilities included. This home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy all Venice offers without ever having to get into the car. SEE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR ALL REQUESTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 RIALTO Avenue have any available units?
453 RIALTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 RIALTO Avenue have?
Some of 453 RIALTO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 RIALTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 RIALTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 RIALTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 RIALTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 453 RIALTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 453 RIALTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 453 RIALTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 RIALTO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 RIALTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 RIALTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 RIALTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 RIALTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 RIALTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 RIALTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
