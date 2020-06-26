All apartments in Los Angeles
4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4
4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4

4524 Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Trendy Tujunga Village Light and Bright - Trendy Tujunga Village, a block away from Aroma Cafe and shops, light and bright, wood flooring, recessed lighting and a brick fireplace, Large glass sliders lead out to the covered balcony, Central Ac/Heat., The large master bedroom boasts new paint, designer finishes and has a huge closet, plenty of storage with ample cupboards in the hallway as well as another closet by the entryway. The quiet complex offers secured parking, free community laundry on each floor and a community bbq area. This unit comes with 1 parking spot.

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE4158424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have any available units?
4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have?
Some of 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 offers parking.
Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have a pool?
No, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have accessible units?
No, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
