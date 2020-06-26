4524 Tujunga Ave Unit #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Trendy Tujunga Village Light and Bright - Trendy Tujunga Village, a block away from Aroma Cafe and shops, light and bright, wood flooring, recessed lighting and a brick fireplace, Large glass sliders lead out to the covered balcony, Central Ac/Heat., The large master bedroom boasts new paint, designer finishes and has a huge closet, plenty of storage with ample cupboards in the hallway as well as another closet by the entryway. The quiet complex offers secured parking, free community laundry on each floor and a community bbq area. This unit comes with 1 parking spot.



