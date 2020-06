4518 ALLA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub internet access key fob access

WELCOME HOME! RENOVATED IN 2019, THIS 3 BED/2BATH BRIGHT & CONTEMPORARY HOME HAS IT ALL. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA W/ OAK FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, TOP-TO-BOTTOM WINDOWS & AN ENTERTAINER'S KITCHEN FILLED WITH DREAM APPLIANCES. FRONT & BACKYARD ENTRIES TO THE HOME LEAD TO CUSTOM WOODEN DECKS & SLIDING DOORS, ALLOWING FOR A TRUE CALIFORNIA INDOOR OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE. HARD WOOD PERIMETER FENCING & MATURE HEDGES OFFER PRIVACY, WHILE THE THOUGHTFUL LANDSCAPING & WATERFALL FEATURE TRANSFORM IT INTO A TRANQUIL OASIS. THE EXPANSIVE MASTER COMES IN TOW WITH SPA LIKE ENSUITE BATH (HEATED FLOORS, SOAKING TUB, STAND IN SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS), WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-IN VANITY & CUSTOM MOTOR BLINDS THAT DOUBLES AS A PROJECTOR SCREEN. OTHER FEATURES: STACKABLE LAUNDRY UNIT, KEYLESS ENTRY, RING DOORBELL & PERIMETER CAMERAS, WIFI ENABLED APPLIANCES, CAT. 6 WIRING. CLOSE TO THE MARINA, WATERSIDE, FARMERS MARKET AT GLEN ALLA PARK & MORE. MAKE THIS SILICON BEACH GEM YOUR OWN!