Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4510 Murietta Ave
Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4510 Murietta Ave
4510 Murietta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4510 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 12 month lease required
- Smoke-free building
- No Pets
- Pictures and/or floor plan may not be exact to unit
- Square footage is approximate
- Resident pays for utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have any available units?
4510 Murietta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4510 Murietta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Murietta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Murietta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave offer parking?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have a pool?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have accessible units?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 Murietta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4510 Murietta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
