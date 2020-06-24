Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4500 GRIMES Place
4500 Grimes Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
4500 Grimes Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Please call the listing agent, Tikva Nemani, at 310-409-8061 or Bijan Raphael at 310-367-1222 for viewing and lock box code.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4500 GRIMES Place have any available units?
4500 GRIMES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4500 GRIMES Place have?
Some of 4500 GRIMES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4500 GRIMES Place currently offering any rent specials?
4500 GRIMES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 GRIMES Place pet-friendly?
No, 4500 GRIMES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4500 GRIMES Place offer parking?
Yes, 4500 GRIMES Place offers parking.
Does 4500 GRIMES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 GRIMES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 GRIMES Place have a pool?
Yes, 4500 GRIMES Place has a pool.
Does 4500 GRIMES Place have accessible units?
No, 4500 GRIMES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 GRIMES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 GRIMES Place has units with dishwashers.
