446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Spacious Ktown- Hancock park 3 bedroom - Property Id: 135627



Huge three bedroom condo on first level. Wood laminate throughout and washer dryer in unit. 2 full bathrooms and open concept.



Two blocks to California market and madang mall. Ten minute walk to metro station.

Renter to receive $300.00 metro tap card..

