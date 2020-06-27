All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4
446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4

446 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

446 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Spacious Ktown- Hancock park 3 bedroom - Property Id: 135627

Huge three bedroom condo on first level. Wood laminate throughout and washer dryer in unit. 2 full bathrooms and open concept.

Two blocks to California market and madang mall. Ten minute walk to metro station.
Renter to receive $300.00 metro tap card..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135627
Property Id 135627

(RLNE5001592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have any available units?
446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have?
Some of 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 is pet friendly.
Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 offer parking?
No, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 does not offer parking.
Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have a pool?
No, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 does not have a pool.
Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have accessible units?
No, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 S ST ANDREWS PL APT 4 has units with dishwashers.
