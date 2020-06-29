All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4452 Ensign Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

4452 Ensign Ave

4452 Ensign Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4452 Ensign Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
.
Find your new home in this newly remodeled, spacious apartment in a quiet, residential pocket in Toluca Lake! Enjoy this central location with quick and convenient access to Studio City, Universal City, Burbank, and the NoHo Arts District! Currently offering one month completely free! Virtual Tour at the link below: https://tinyurl.com/y8l7ed5p This spacious unit features all new appliances, wood-style and tile flooring, a huge walk-in closet, central A/C, and a built-in fireplace! Details *950 Sq. Ft.
*Central AC
*Brand New Appliances
*Dishwasher
*Granite countertops
*Gas Fireplace
*Lots of Storage Space
*Large Closets
*Dining Area
*Wood-Style Floor in Living Space
*Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms
*Carpeted Bedrooms Building Amenities *Laundry On Site
*Garage Parking
*Gated Entrance
*Award Winning Management with On Site Manager **Photos are of a similar unit** Freeways: Close to 101, 170 and 134 Freeways. ENTERTAINMENT: Excellent centralized location close to Ventura Blvd. and Universal Studios/City Walk and Warner Bros. Studios. Also, near the NoHo Arts District as well as Down Town Toluca Lake. There are many great Pubs and Restaurants, Theaters and Comedy Clubs in all directions. All within just 5 min. SCHOOLS NEARBY: Rio Vista Elementary School, Walter Reed Middle School and North Hollywood High School. St. Charles Borromeo and Oakwood Secondary School. * Please ask about our pet policy* Please note that the income must be 3x the amount of rent per month. We do not &quot;hold&quot; units for more than 10 days without an approved application and deposit.
SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008 Please contact Yesenia at 323-203-2076 to schedule a tour!.

http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-2-bed-1-bath/5a341869-275f-43ac-a63c-89245fd9a986/

IT490511 - IT49SK5a341869-275f-43ac-a63c-89245fd9a986

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Ensign Ave have any available units?
4452 Ensign Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 Ensign Ave have?
Some of 4452 Ensign Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 Ensign Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Ensign Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Ensign Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4452 Ensign Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4452 Ensign Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Ensign Ave offers parking.
Does 4452 Ensign Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 Ensign Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Ensign Ave have a pool?
No, 4452 Ensign Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4452 Ensign Ave have accessible units?
No, 4452 Ensign Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Ensign Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4452 Ensign Ave has units with dishwashers.
