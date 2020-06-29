4452 Ensign Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Find your new home in this newly remodeled, spacious apartment in a quiet, residential pocket in Toluca Lake! Enjoy this central location with quick and convenient access to Studio City, Universal City, Burbank, and the NoHo Arts District! Currently offering one month completely free! Virtual Tour at the link below: https://tinyurl.com/y8l7ed5p This spacious unit features all new appliances, wood-style and tile flooring, a huge walk-in closet, central A/C, and a built-in fireplace! Details *950 Sq. Ft.

*Central AC

*Brand New Appliances

*Dishwasher

*Granite countertops

*Gas Fireplace

*Lots of Storage Space

*Large Closets

*Dining Area

*Wood-Style Floor in Living Space

*Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms

*Carpeted Bedrooms Building Amenities *Laundry On Site

*Garage Parking

*Gated Entrance

*Award Winning Management with On Site Manager **Photos are of a similar unit** Freeways: Close to 101, 170 and 134 Freeways. ENTERTAINMENT: Excellent centralized location close to Ventura Blvd. and Universal Studios/City Walk and Warner Bros. Studios. Also, near the NoHo Arts District as well as Down Town Toluca Lake. There are many great Pubs and Restaurants, Theaters and Comedy Clubs in all directions. All within just 5 min. SCHOOLS NEARBY: Rio Vista Elementary School, Walter Reed Middle School and North Hollywood High School. St. Charles Borromeo and Oakwood Secondary School. * Please ask about our pet policy* Please note that the income must be 3x the amount of rent per month. We do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved application and deposit.

SKY Properties Inc., California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008 Please contact Yesenia at 323-203-2076 to schedule a tour!



