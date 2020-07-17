445 Linnie Canal

Amenities

Available 09/15/19 Venice Canals Bungalow~Live/Work Silicon Beach - Property Id: 146021



Please email only... On one of the prettiest of the historic Venice Canals, block and half walk to Venice Beach, Venice Boardwalk, Venice Pier and Abbot Kinney Blvd.



This is an original bungalow built in 1950 yet fully renovated with 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and 1 dedicated parking spots.



Available furnished with all amenities month to month

or unfurnished with longer lease.



Full kitchen has dishwasher, gas stove/oven, garbage disposal and roomy fridges with ice maker.

Washer/dryer in unit.



Bedroom has quiet A/C/Heater split.



(If furnished: queen bed has memory foam topper & comes with towels, sheets, utensils..you only need your toothbrush.)



All gates lock to provide security. A magical cozy rejuvenating space !



Available starting September.

Sorry, No pets No smokers

1 month security deposit

$4995-/mnth

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146021p

