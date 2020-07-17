All apartments in Los Angeles
445 Linnie Canal
445 Linnie Canal

445 Linnie Canal Court · No Longer Available
Location

445 Linnie Canal Court, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Available 09/15/19 Venice Canals Bungalow~Live/Work Silicon Beach - Property Id: 146021

Please email only... On one of the prettiest of the historic Venice Canals, block and half walk to Venice Beach, Venice Boardwalk, Venice Pier and Abbot Kinney Blvd.

This is an original bungalow built in 1950 yet fully renovated with 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and 1 dedicated parking spots.

Available furnished with all amenities month to month
or unfurnished with longer lease.

Full kitchen has dishwasher, gas stove/oven, garbage disposal and roomy fridges with ice maker.
Washer/dryer in unit.

Bedroom has quiet A/C/Heater split.

(If furnished: queen bed has memory foam topper & comes with towels, sheets, utensils..you only need your toothbrush.)

All gates lock to provide security. A magical cozy rejuvenating space !

Available starting September.
Sorry, No pets No smokers
1 month security deposit
$4995-/mnth
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146021p
Property Id 146021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Linnie Canal have any available units?
445 Linnie Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Linnie Canal have?
Some of 445 Linnie Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Linnie Canal currently offering any rent specials?
445 Linnie Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Linnie Canal pet-friendly?
No, 445 Linnie Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 445 Linnie Canal offer parking?
Yes, 445 Linnie Canal offers parking.
Does 445 Linnie Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Linnie Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Linnie Canal have a pool?
No, 445 Linnie Canal does not have a pool.
Does 445 Linnie Canal have accessible units?
No, 445 Linnie Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Linnie Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Linnie Canal has units with dishwashers.
