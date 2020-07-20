All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

4435 Ledge Ave

4435 Ledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4435 Ledge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Toluca Lake Studio - South of Riverside - Property Id: 120453

PRIME Toluca Lake, south of Riverside, located one block from historic Bob Hope Estate. One-of-a-kind 600sqft 2nd floor studio in 4-unit building. Just completed renovation, preserving original charm. Open floor plan w/ abundant natural light. Refinished original hardwood flooring. Completely renovated open kitchen w/ quartz countertops, NEW stainless appliances incl refrigerator & dishwasher. W/D in unit. Updated 3/4 bath w/ oversized shower, new vanity & fixtures. New dual-pane windows. New ductless AC/Heat. Bonus enclosed sunroom perfect for dining or office space. Only one partial common wall, almost stand-alone unit. One off-street parking space included (uncovered). W/C pet - cat or small dog up to 25lbs w/ $250 pet deposit. Excellent location on residential street. Three blocks to Toluca Lake Village with its great restaurants, coffee shops, major banks, Trader Joe's. Close to studios, new Burbank Whole Foods, 101 & 134 freeways. Completely unique on the market - must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120453
Property Id 120453

(RLNE4920323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

