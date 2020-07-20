4435 Ledge Ave

Amenities

PRIME Toluca Lake, south of Riverside, located one block from historic Bob Hope Estate. One-of-a-kind 600sqft 2nd floor studio in 4-unit building. Just completed renovation, preserving original charm. Open floor plan w/ abundant natural light. Refinished original hardwood flooring. Completely renovated open kitchen w/ quartz countertops, NEW stainless appliances incl refrigerator & dishwasher. W/D in unit. Updated 3/4 bath w/ oversized shower, new vanity & fixtures. New dual-pane windows. New ductless AC/Heat. Bonus enclosed sunroom perfect for dining or office space. Only one partial common wall, almost stand-alone unit. One off-street parking space included (uncovered). W/C pet - cat or small dog up to 25lbs w/ $250 pet deposit. Excellent location on residential street. Three blocks to Toluca Lake Village with its great restaurants, coffee shops, major banks, Trader Joe's. Close to studios, new Burbank Whole Foods, 101 & 134 freeways. Completely unique on the market - must see!

