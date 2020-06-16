All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4428 Morro Drive

4428 Morro Drive · (818) 326-8109
Location

4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets and work tables. There is a separate landing for the laundry room which then leads to the first level featuring an open floor plan with a welcoming family room. A large sliding glass door and balcony takes advantage of the views over the neighborhood with its lush tree tops and nearby golf course! Also on the first floor is a powder room, formal dining room and kitchen all with wood flooring. The kitchen features a Subzero refrigerator, breakfast nook, and plenty of counter and cabinet space to cook! The secluded brick patio with a babbling fountain provides the perfect place to relax with hillside views of your ever-green hillside that extends 60 feet up the hill! The uppermost level of the house includes 3 bedrooms! Two bedrooms share a full size bath and have views of the surrounding hillside and neighborhood. The large master bedroom features a sweeping tree top and golf course views along with a double-sink, full bath with slate tiles and a balcony to admire the hillside. A brand new A/C unit, furnace, and nest thermostat were just installed 2 years ago along with many other recent updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Morro Drive have any available units?
4428 Morro Drive has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Morro Drive have?
Some of 4428 Morro Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Morro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Morro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Morro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Morro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4428 Morro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Morro Drive does offer parking.
Does 4428 Morro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Morro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Morro Drive have a pool?
No, 4428 Morro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Morro Drive have accessible units?
No, 4428 Morro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Morro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 Morro Drive has units with dishwashers.
