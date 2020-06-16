4428 Morro Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets and work tables. There is a separate landing for the laundry room which then leads to the first level featuring an open floor plan with a welcoming family room. A large sliding glass door and balcony takes advantage of the views over the neighborhood with its lush tree tops and nearby golf course! Also on the first floor is a powder room, formal dining room and kitchen all with wood flooring. The kitchen features a Subzero refrigerator, breakfast nook, and plenty of counter and cabinet space to cook! The secluded brick patio with a babbling fountain provides the perfect place to relax with hillside views of your ever-green hillside that extends 60 feet up the hill! The uppermost level of the house includes 3 bedrooms! Two bedrooms share a full size bath and have views of the surrounding hillside and neighborhood. The large master bedroom features a sweeping tree top and golf course views along with a double-sink, full bath with slate tiles and a balcony to admire the hillside. A brand new A/C unit, furnace, and nest thermostat were just installed 2 years ago along with many other recent updates.