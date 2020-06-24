All apartments in Los Angeles
4426 Calhoun Ave

4426 Calhoun Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Calhoun Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Prime Sherman Oaks - This newly remodeled charming spacious home in prime Sherman Oaks is just seconds away from everything Ventura Blvd has to offer. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms, natural light, central A/C, off street parking, and closets galore. A bonus room in the back can be used as a guest room or artist studio. You'll enjoy the large backyard and in-unit washer & dryer. You don't want to miss this! No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Calhoun Ave have any available units?
4426 Calhoun Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Calhoun Ave have?
Some of 4426 Calhoun Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Calhoun Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Calhoun Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Calhoun Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4426 Calhoun Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4426 Calhoun Ave offer parking?
No, 4426 Calhoun Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Calhoun Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4426 Calhoun Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Calhoun Ave have a pool?
No, 4426 Calhoun Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Calhoun Ave have accessible units?
No, 4426 Calhoun Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Calhoun Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Calhoun Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
