4426 Calhoun Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Prime Sherman Oaks - This newly remodeled charming spacious home in prime Sherman Oaks is just seconds away from everything Ventura Blvd has to offer. The home features hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms, natural light, central A/C, off street parking, and closets galore. A bonus room in the back can be used as a guest room or artist studio. You'll enjoy the large backyard and in-unit washer & dryer. You don't want to miss this! No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701779)