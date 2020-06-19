4420 KATHERINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the coveted Library Sq area of Sherman Oaks!~From the moment you walk thru the white picket fence & enter the beautiful front garden you will fall in love.~This delightful home features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths.~ An eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash looks into the open concept dining/family room area (carpet has been replaced with wood).~ There is also a formal living room & private master.~The ambiance is enhanced by a spacious backyard, lush w/ mature landscaping including lemon, orange, peach and fig trees, that is sure to delight. A covered patio overlooking the yard making a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment.~Gracious living exemplified by rich hardwood floors, crown molding, newer central hvac, hot water heater, fridge and stove, in home laundry area & a detached 2-car garage for parking or extra storage. This tasteful property on a pretty tree lined street awaits with open arms!~~Close to all Sherman Oaks offers.