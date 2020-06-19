All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4420 KATHERINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4420 KATHERINE Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4420 KATHERINE Avenue

4420 Katherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4420 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the coveted Library Sq area of Sherman Oaks!~From the moment you walk thru the white picket fence & enter the beautiful front garden you will fall in love.~This delightful home features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths.~ An eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash looks into the open concept dining/family room area (carpet has been replaced with wood).~ There is also a formal living room & private master.~The ambiance is enhanced by a spacious backyard, lush w/ mature landscaping including lemon, orange, peach and fig trees, that is sure to delight. A covered patio overlooking the yard making a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment.~Gracious living exemplified by rich hardwood floors, crown molding, newer central hvac, hot water heater, fridge and stove, in home laundry area & a detached 2-car garage for parking or extra storage. This tasteful property on a pretty tree lined street awaits with open arms!~~Close to all Sherman Oaks offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
4420 KATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 4420 KATHERINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 KATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4420 KATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 KATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 KATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 KATHERINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College