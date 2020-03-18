All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4410 Mammoth Avenue

4410 Mammoth Avenue · (818) 370-9225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4410 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunningly remodeled property, this property has been remodeled with unique architectural touches for a unique modern living, this house has been upgraded for a luxury life style like no other, from the moment you open the private gates, you will feel that you have enter a peaceful place, Viking appliances, LED recessed lighting, the audio system in the house has been customize and is practically in every room, hardwood floors and moldings gives this stunning property a look like no other, tastefully done. Once inside the property, you will find yourself in a great place you REALLY want to be, great for family and entertainment. Security Cameras around the house and new intercom for a more security. The large back yard has a private paved driveway and decking around the house and also a grassy area. Are you looking for a LUXURY LIVING? well now you have found it.
HOUSE IS BEEN RENTED WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have any available units?
4410 Mammoth Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4410 Mammoth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Mammoth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Mammoth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue offer parking?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have a pool?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Mammoth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Mammoth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
