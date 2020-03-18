4410 Mammoth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunningly remodeled property, this property has been remodeled with unique architectural touches for a unique modern living, this house has been upgraded for a luxury life style like no other, from the moment you open the private gates, you will feel that you have enter a peaceful place, Viking appliances, LED recessed lighting, the audio system in the house has been customize and is practically in every room, hardwood floors and moldings gives this stunning property a look like no other, tastefully done. Once inside the property, you will find yourself in a great place you REALLY want to be, great for family and entertainment. Security Cameras around the house and new intercom for a more security. The large back yard has a private paved driveway and decking around the house and also a grassy area. Are you looking for a LUXURY LIVING? well now you have found it.

HOUSE IS BEEN RENTED WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. No pets.