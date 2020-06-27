4376 Pampas Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Nestle well Above Street Level,Modern Remodeled 4 bedroom Pool House View View View!!!

Newly paved Super Quite Wide Street with Sidewalk,right by Hiking and Mountain Biking Trails

Huge Master suit with His & Her’s Shower,30'x10' balcony overlooking Mountains,back yard and pool.

Lots of upgrades.

Wall Mounted 75” Smart TV in Living Room.

Large Solar Power system.

Custom outdoor fire pit.

Nest Ac Thermostat,controlled by smart Phone.

Central Ac/Heating System.

Spa and pool with led lights and water jets features,all automated with remote control

All LED reassessed lights throughout

Ceiling fans in bedrooms

Kids playhouse 2 story vinyl coated with 2 slides ,3 swings,firefighter pole,tire swing,picnicking table and seats

Full Sized Stainless Steel Washer & Dryer.

Stainless steel Fridge and Dishwasher

5 Gas Burners Cook top ,Down Draft counter Flashed Mount.

Double Oven.

Tankless Water Heater.



2 car garage and more parking on the driveway to accommodate 5-6 cars



Automated sprinklers systems