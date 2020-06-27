4376 Pampas Road

Amenities
Nestle well Above Street Level,Modern Remodeled 4 bedroom Pool House View View View!!!
Newly paved Super Quite Wide Street with Sidewalk,right by Hiking and Mountain Biking Trails
Huge Master suit with His & Her’s Shower,30'x10' balcony overlooking Mountains,back yard and pool.
Lots of upgrades.
Wall Mounted 75” Smart TV in Living Room.
Large Solar Power system.
Custom outdoor fire pit.
Nest Ac Thermostat,controlled by smart Phone.
Central Ac/Heating System.
Spa and pool with led lights and water jets features,all automated with remote control
All LED reassessed lights throughout
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Kids playhouse 2 story vinyl coated with 2 slides ,3 swings,firefighter pole,tire swing,picnicking table and seats
Full Sized Stainless Steel Washer & Dryer.
Stainless steel Fridge and Dishwasher
5 Gas Burners Cook top ,Down Draft counter Flashed Mount.
Double Oven.
Tankless Water Heater.
2 car garage and more parking on the driveway to accommodate 5-6 cars
Automated sprinklers systems