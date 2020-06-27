All apartments in Los Angeles
4376 Pampas Road
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

4376 Pampas Road

Location

4376 Pampas Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestle well Above Street Level,Modern Remodeled 4 bedroom Pool House View View View!!!
Newly paved Super Quite Wide Street with Sidewalk,right by Hiking and Mountain Biking Trails
Huge Master suit with His & Her’s Shower,30'x10' balcony overlooking Mountains,back yard and pool.
Lots of upgrades.
Wall Mounted 75” Smart TV in Living Room.
Large Solar Power system.
Custom outdoor fire pit.
Nest Ac Thermostat,controlled by smart Phone.
Central Ac/Heating System.
Spa and pool with led lights and water jets features,all automated with remote control
All LED reassessed lights throughout
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Kids playhouse 2 story vinyl coated with 2 slides ,3 swings,firefighter pole,tire swing,picnicking table and seats
Full Sized Stainless Steel Washer & Dryer.
Stainless steel Fridge and Dishwasher
5 Gas Burners Cook top ,Down Draft counter Flashed Mount.
Double Oven.
Tankless Water Heater.

2 car garage and more parking on the driveway to accommodate 5-6 cars

Automated sprinklers systems

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 Pampas Road have any available units?
4376 Pampas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4376 Pampas Road have?
Some of 4376 Pampas Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 Pampas Road currently offering any rent specials?
4376 Pampas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 Pampas Road pet-friendly?
No, 4376 Pampas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4376 Pampas Road offer parking?
Yes, 4376 Pampas Road offers parking.
Does 4376 Pampas Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4376 Pampas Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 Pampas Road have a pool?
Yes, 4376 Pampas Road has a pool.
Does 4376 Pampas Road have accessible units?
No, 4376 Pampas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 Pampas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4376 Pampas Road has units with dishwashers.
