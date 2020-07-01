All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4364 BERRYMAN Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

4364 BERRYMAN Avenue

4364 Berryman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4364 Berryman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the heart of Culver City between Washington Blvd and Culver Blvd, West of the 405. This newly remodeled one bedroom/one bathroom unit features a large kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen offers ample counter space for cooking and a high top breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining area. The large bedroom can accommodate a king bed with a large closet and additional storage space throughout the unit. Rent includes water, electricity, gas and trash utilities. One covered parking space and community laundry on site. Unbeatable central location steps from restaurants, shops and easily accessible by public transportation. Available furnished upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have any available units?
4364 BERRYMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have?
Some of 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4364 BERRYMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4364 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College