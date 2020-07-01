4364 BERRYMAN Avenue

Amenities

Located in the heart of Culver City between Washington Blvd and Culver Blvd, West of the 405. This newly remodeled one bedroom/one bathroom unit features a large kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen offers ample counter space for cooking and a high top breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining area. The large bedroom can accommodate a king bed with a large closet and additional storage space throughout the unit. Rent includes water, electricity, gas and trash utilities. One covered parking space and community laundry on site. Unbeatable central location steps from restaurants, shops and easily accessible by public transportation. Available furnished upon request.