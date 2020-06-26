Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4343 Ventura Canyon Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4343 Ventura Canyon Ave
4343 Ventura Canyon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4343 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It is very nice place brand new remodeled with tile bathrooms wood floor washer and dryer inside unit it is walkable to Ventura near Beverly Hills
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have any available units?
4343 Ventura Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have?
Some of 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Ventura Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Ventura Canyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College