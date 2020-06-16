All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

434 N Gardner Street 1/2

434 North Gardner Street · (310) 435-1870
Location

434 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home that has been re-imagined with one-of-a-kind in mind, seeking tenants who will enjoy and return the love and care that has gone into making this home truly a MAGICAL place to live. Enjoy the most spectacular panoramic City and Hollywood Hills views from one of the highest private roof-top decks in the entire neighborhood, which includes a built-in BBQ, and fire-pit. This home offers a spacious, well thought out floor plan that includes 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and the best views in the neighborhood. A++ Location, only a couple blocks from Melrose Avenue’s most raved about shops, and eateries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have any available units?
434 N Gardner Street 1/2 has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
434 N Gardner Street 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 offer parking?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 N Gardner Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
