Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful Toluca Lake Tudor home with lush landscaping and stone paths. The home features a beautiful formal living room with high beamed ceilings and a fireplace. There is a family room which opens to a formal dining room and the chefs kitchen. The master suite has an attached office or library. The entertainer's yard features a large patio with built-in BBQ, fireplace, and grassy yard. This is a beautiful home one block from the Lakeside Golf Club and walking distance to the Village.