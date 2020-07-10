4310 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91602 Greater Toluca Lake
renovated condo with 2 bedrooms 3 baths on the first floor of the building. A private gated complex of only 14 homes in the much sought after Toluca Lake. Wood like flooring throughout and open kitchen with brand new cabinets.new painting and new floor...ect. with a small yard at the back of the unit which can be used for family BBQ. community pool just next to the unit. Come and see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
