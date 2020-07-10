4310 Cahuenga Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

renovated condo with 2 bedrooms 3 baths on the first floor of the building. A private gated complex of only 14 homes in the much sought after Toluca Lake. Wood like flooring throughout and open kitchen with brand new cabinets.new painting and new floor...ect. with a small yard at the back of the unit

which can be used for family BBQ. community pool just next to the unit. Come and see!