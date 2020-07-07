All apartments in Los Angeles
431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE

431 South New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
UPDATED, OLD WORLD BEAUTY! REAL, REFINISHED HARDWOODS, GREAT LIGHT, W/D HOOKUPS, BALCONY! PERFECT K-TOWN LOCATION
Gorgeous and sprawling, you will absolutely lo-o-ove the elegant lines and ample rooms of this charming, just painted, 4-plex. You'll be wowed by the stunning decorative fireplace, the gleaming hardwoods and the beautiful, gracious layout. The living room is large enough for your sectional, and once you take a peek at the spacious dining room, you will imagine entertaining your friends and family at your impressive dining room table that could seat up to 8! The high ceilings lend such polish to this beautiful space. The windowed kitchen comes with a brand new fridge and gas stove, gorgeous, period cabinetry and plenty of space.
Sweeeet location! You'll have the best of both worlds -- A block away is Vermont where you can zip up to Los Feliz and enjoy all the fabulosity it has to offer from the Figaro Bistrot to the Dresden. Silverlake? Just as close!
AAnnd, right around you, is some of the best Korean BBQ in the country, not to mention countless, charming coffee houses. The Line Hotel featuring the restos, Pot and The Commissary, are some of the hottest spots in town. Feeling like a night on the town? You can hit up The Normandie Club for chic, old school cocktails and a cozy ambiance or the sleek speakeasy Lock &amp; Key where they also have surprisingly great food.There is also the super fantastic CGC Cinemas where you can get authentic gelati - just sit back, relax and watch a film in their pristine theater.
Seriously, you never have to leave your neighborhood!
So sorry, no pets. :(
This will go fast! Don't miss it!

One Year Mimimum Lease
One Month's Security Deposit
Water, Trash and Gardening Paid By Owner
Gas, Electric Paid By Tenant
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
