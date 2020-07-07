All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

4236 Ellenita Ave

4236 Ellenita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Ellenita Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Tarzana 1+1 | A/C | SS Appliances | Washer & Dryer - Property Id: 197377

Location, location, location! You'll love living in this beautiful Renovated Guesthouse in South of Ventura Blvd.

New private 1Bed+1Bath unit in Tarzana, quiet and peaceful neighbourhood.

* New modern Kitchen and Cabinets & floor.
* Stainless Steel Sink / Faucet, Refrigerator, Soap dispenser, and Gas Cooktop.
* Quartz Countertops, Garbage Disposal, Pull out trash cabinet.
* Brand New Wireless Air conditioning and heating.
* Brand new Smart Roku TV.
* Private Entrance and mailbox with own mailing address.
* Very live with lots of natural light including a Skylight and spacious closets.
* Private Washer and Dryer Included on-site.
* Gated and Secure with Beautiful Landscaping entry.
* Smart Keypad Electronic entry.

* Free Wifi included
* Street parking available
* 1-year lease minimum
* Half a mile from hiking trails and 5 minutes from Braemar Country Club
* 10 minutes to Tarzana LA Fitness Signature Club.

For More Information feel free to Text or Call
Simon @ (310)709-7303
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197377
Property Id 197377

(RLNE5445225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Ellenita Ave have any available units?
4236 Ellenita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Ellenita Ave have?
Some of 4236 Ellenita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Ellenita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Ellenita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Ellenita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Ellenita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Ellenita Ave offer parking?
No, 4236 Ellenita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4236 Ellenita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Ellenita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Ellenita Ave have a pool?
No, 4236 Ellenita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Ellenita Ave have accessible units?
No, 4236 Ellenita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Ellenita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Ellenita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

