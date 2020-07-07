4236 Ellenita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Tarzana 1+1 | A/C | SS Appliances | Washer & Dryer - Property Id: 197377



Location, location, location! You'll love living in this beautiful Renovated Guesthouse in South of Ventura Blvd.



New private 1Bed+1Bath unit in Tarzana, quiet and peaceful neighbourhood.



* New modern Kitchen and Cabinets & floor.

* Stainless Steel Sink / Faucet, Refrigerator, Soap dispenser, and Gas Cooktop.

* Quartz Countertops, Garbage Disposal, Pull out trash cabinet.

* Brand New Wireless Air conditioning and heating.

* Brand new Smart Roku TV.

* Private Entrance and mailbox with own mailing address.

* Very live with lots of natural light including a Skylight and spacious closets.

* Private Washer and Dryer Included on-site.

* Gated and Secure with Beautiful Landscaping entry.

* Smart Keypad Electronic entry.



* Free Wifi included

* Street parking available

* 1-year lease minimum

* Half a mile from hiking trails and 5 minutes from Braemar Country Club

* 10 minutes to Tarzana LA Fitness Signature Club.



For More Information feel free to Text or Call

Simon @ (310)709-7303

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197377

Property Id 197377



(RLNE5445225)