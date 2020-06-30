All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

4225 Via Arbolada #595

4225 Via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
??Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo Waiting for You to Make it Home!?? - Conveniently located townhouse in the Marshall Villas complex surrounded by trees and mature landscaping at the top of the Monterey Hills.

Living room with fireplace, dining area, laundry room, washer/dryer & attached 2 car garage!! Your new home comes with carpet throughout, fresh paint & new blinds. Access to the community pool!!! Enjoy this summer!! Call now!!

Great location; only minutes from Old Town Pasadena, Downtown LA, the USC Health Sciences Campus, and the Gold Line!!

For more information please call Jenny 626-262-3056

Requirements:

Min. monthly income: $6,500.00

FICO - 650 +

No Evictions / No Bankruptcies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have any available units?
4225 Via Arbolada #595 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have?
Some of 4225 Via Arbolada #595's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Via Arbolada #595 currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Via Arbolada #595 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Via Arbolada #595 pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 offers parking.
Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have a pool?
Yes, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 has a pool.
Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have accessible units?
No, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Via Arbolada #595 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Via Arbolada #595 does not have units with dishwashers.

