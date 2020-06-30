4225 Via Arbolada #595

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

??Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo Waiting for You to Make it Home!?? - Conveniently located townhouse in the Marshall Villas complex surrounded by trees and mature landscaping at the top of the Monterey Hills.



Living room with fireplace, dining area, laundry room, washer/dryer & attached 2 car garage!! Your new home comes with carpet throughout, fresh paint & new blinds. Access to the community pool!!! Enjoy this summer!! Call now!!



Great location; only minutes from Old Town Pasadena, Downtown LA, the USC Health Sciences Campus, and the Gold Line!!



For more information please call Jenny 626-262-3056



Requirements:



Min. monthly income: $6,500.00



FICO - 650 +



No Evictions / No Bankruptcies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615642)