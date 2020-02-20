All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM

4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue

4204 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Available immediately. Remodeled classic traditional home, with english garden, set behind a picket fence, on one of Studio City's prime corner lots. Raised beamed ceilings, wood floors, crown moldings, charming brick front porch, formal entry area, spacious living room with recessed lighting, built-in custom cabinetry and entertainment center, bouquet canyon stone fireplace with wood mantle, open floor plan with dining and entertainment area, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, slate floors, garden window, Stainless steel appliances including a Viking range and brick accents. Private master bedroom features a wall of closets and opens onto wood pergola and a huge Pebble Tec pool. French doors lead to the beautifully private backyard patio, which is perfect for al fresco dining. Large detached studio for at home office/recording studio/playroom/or yoga room. Close to dining & shopping on Ventura Boulevard. Located in Carpenter school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have any available units?
4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have?
Some of 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue offer parking?
No, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue has a pool.
Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
