4204 BELLINGHAM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill yoga

Available immediately. Remodeled classic traditional home, with english garden, set behind a picket fence, on one of Studio City's prime corner lots. Raised beamed ceilings, wood floors, crown moldings, charming brick front porch, formal entry area, spacious living room with recessed lighting, built-in custom cabinetry and entertainment center, bouquet canyon stone fireplace with wood mantle, open floor plan with dining and entertainment area, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, slate floors, garden window, Stainless steel appliances including a Viking range and brick accents. Private master bedroom features a wall of closets and opens onto wood pergola and a huge Pebble Tec pool. French doors lead to the beautifully private backyard patio, which is perfect for al fresco dining. Large detached studio for at home office/recording studio/playroom/or yoga room. Close to dining & shopping on Ventura Boulevard. Located in Carpenter school district.