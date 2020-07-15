4176 TRENT Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live in a beautifully updated character bungalow on an expansive lot in prime Glassell Park. Fully gated from the street, this 2 Bd, 1 Ba home has been completely updated with stylish finishes and original hardwood floors. Light and bright with impeccable flow and an open floor plan. New systems throughout. The kitchen features new appliances, marble island, butcher block countertops, and designer fixtures. A combination of open shelving and deep storage cabinets complete the functional yet minimal design. New laundry unit in hallway. Spacious full bath with tub and classic console vanity. Freshly landscaped with a gated backyard and additional storage shed. Large, shaded deck provides an extra outdoor dining and entertaining option. Large 2-car detached garage and long driveway. Close to Habitat, Target, local dining and shopping, and more, with easy access to local freeways. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a meticulously updated home in the heart of LA.