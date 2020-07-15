All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

4176 TRENT Way

4176 Trent Way · No Longer Available
Location

4176 Trent Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in a beautifully updated character bungalow on an expansive lot in prime Glassell Park. Fully gated from the street, this 2 Bd, 1 Ba home has been completely updated with stylish finishes and original hardwood floors. Light and bright with impeccable flow and an open floor plan. New systems throughout. The kitchen features new appliances, marble island, butcher block countertops, and designer fixtures. A combination of open shelving and deep storage cabinets complete the functional yet minimal design. New laundry unit in hallway. Spacious full bath with tub and classic console vanity. Freshly landscaped with a gated backyard and additional storage shed. Large, shaded deck provides an extra outdoor dining and entertaining option. Large 2-car detached garage and long driveway. Close to Habitat, Target, local dining and shopping, and more, with easy access to local freeways. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a meticulously updated home in the heart of LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 TRENT Way have any available units?
4176 TRENT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4176 TRENT Way have?
Some of 4176 TRENT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 TRENT Way currently offering any rent specials?
4176 TRENT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 TRENT Way pet-friendly?
No, 4176 TRENT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4176 TRENT Way offer parking?
Yes, 4176 TRENT Way offers parking.
Does 4176 TRENT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4176 TRENT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 TRENT Way have a pool?
No, 4176 TRENT Way does not have a pool.
Does 4176 TRENT Way have accessible units?
No, 4176 TRENT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 TRENT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4176 TRENT Way has units with dishwashers.
