416 MESA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in an affordable, fully furnished, cozy, long term 1 bedroom rental in the Santa Monica Canyon. Facing West, the structure is immersed by light and ocean breezes. The interior space has oak hardwood floors, a wonderful kitchen, an original 1940's style bathroom with wonderful tile work, a sanctuary bedroom with a walk-in closet. All rooms access a spacious surround deck. The property is conveniently located close to Rustic Canyon Park, State Beach and the community space of Canyon Square.