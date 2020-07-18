Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4151 Terraza Drive Available 10/01/19 Highly desirable Baldwin Hills 4bedroom home!! 2650sq ft Beautiful in/out! - This Baldwin Hills home is a rare find! Located at top of the hill for quiet and privacy.



Formal living room with rock fireplace, plantation shutters, wood floors and built-in bookshelves.



Two dining areas--one a formal dining room and a large open dining area just off the kitchen. Spacious family room with french doors that lead to a lush landscaped yard. Extremely private backyard that also has a patio.



Updated and open kitchen with five burner chef's range, recessed lighting, new counter tops and modern lighting.



Three bedrooms downstairs with a very private large loft bedroom upstairs...Master suite with walk-in closet and french doors that lead to the backyard. Master has rain shower and gorgeous use of tile.



This home also offers:



**Separate laundry room

**Attached two car garage

**gardener included in lease price

**Fabulous location and neighborhood

**lots of interior storage

**Central Heat

**Wood floors

Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465

Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE3639592)