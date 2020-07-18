All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4151 Terraza Drive

4151 Terraza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4151 Terraza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4151 Terraza Drive Available 10/01/19 Highly desirable Baldwin Hills 4bedroom home!! 2650sq ft Beautiful in/out! - This Baldwin Hills home is a rare find! Located at top of the hill for quiet and privacy.

Formal living room with rock fireplace, plantation shutters, wood floors and built-in bookshelves.

Two dining areas--one a formal dining room and a large open dining area just off the kitchen. Spacious family room with french doors that lead to a lush landscaped yard. Extremely private backyard that also has a patio.

Updated and open kitchen with five burner chef's range, recessed lighting, new counter tops and modern lighting.

Three bedrooms downstairs with a very private large loft bedroom upstairs...Master suite with walk-in closet and french doors that lead to the backyard. Master has rain shower and gorgeous use of tile.

This home also offers:

**Separate laundry room
**Attached two car garage
**gardener included in lease price
**Fabulous location and neighborhood
**lots of interior storage
**Central Heat
**Wood floors
Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE3639592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Terraza Drive have any available units?
4151 Terraza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Terraza Drive have?
Some of 4151 Terraza Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Terraza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Terraza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Terraza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4151 Terraza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4151 Terraza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Terraza Drive offers parking.
Does 4151 Terraza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Terraza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Terraza Drive have a pool?
No, 4151 Terraza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Terraza Drive have accessible units?
No, 4151 Terraza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Terraza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 Terraza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
