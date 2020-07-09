All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

4149 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4149 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Views, centrally located, yet serene and private. New fully renovated family home of 3375sf in the exclusive Baldwin Vista neighborhood, of 4 beds and 4 baths. Come home to your brand new house on top of the hill. Open concept entry and living areas, with great flow. Look out from your front patio to enjoy panoramic views of Downtown LA, Hollywood, San Bernadino mountains and beyond. Indoor/outdoor living space with two tri-fold sliding glass doors off the spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. All new appliances: Sub-Zero Fridge, washer dryer, HVAC, stacked ovens, drawer microwave, outdoor BBQ, two tankless water heaters, NEST thermostat. Master bedroom is separate from the rest of the rooms giving a sense of added privacy. And the 2 master bedrooms walks out to the pool in the very large backyard. At the end of the cul de sac is a private entry to the Kennth Hahn State park where you can enjoy direct access. Yard also backs up to State Park. Prewired for ADT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have any available units?
4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have?
Some of 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

