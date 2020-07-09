4149 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

Views, centrally located, yet serene and private. New fully renovated family home of 3375sf in the exclusive Baldwin Vista neighborhood, of 4 beds and 4 baths. Come home to your brand new house on top of the hill. Open concept entry and living areas, with great flow. Look out from your front patio to enjoy panoramic views of Downtown LA, Hollywood, San Bernadino mountains and beyond. Indoor/outdoor living space with two tri-fold sliding glass doors off the spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. All new appliances: Sub-Zero Fridge, washer dryer, HVAC, stacked ovens, drawer microwave, outdoor BBQ, two tankless water heaters, NEST thermostat. Master bedroom is separate from the rest of the rooms giving a sense of added privacy. And the 2 master bedrooms walks out to the pool in the very large backyard. At the end of the cul de sac is a private entry to the Kennth Hahn State park where you can enjoy direct access. Yard also backs up to State Park. Prewired for ADT.