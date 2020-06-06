4132 Vantage Ave.

Amenities

REMODELED HOME IN FOOTBRIDGE SQUARE! - This recently remodeled home is located in Footbridge Square, one of Studio City's most highly acclaimed and sought after neighborhoods. It features upgraded bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, brand new air conditioning/heating system, plus wood floors and new paint throughout! The private backyard with garage has also been redone and is not to be missed. Conveniently located near CBS Radford Studios and the footbridge which makes access to Ventura Boulevard and its ever-expanding reputation for delivering a quality dining and shopping experience an easy option. Highly regarded Carpenter Avenue Community Charter School, S.C. Golf & Tennis and Beeman Park are just steps away!



