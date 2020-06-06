All apartments in Los Angeles
4132 Vantage Ave.
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

4132 Vantage Ave.

4132 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
REMODELED HOME IN FOOTBRIDGE SQUARE! - This recently remodeled home is located in Footbridge Square, one of Studio City's most highly acclaimed and sought after neighborhoods. It features upgraded bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, brand new air conditioning/heating system, plus wood floors and new paint throughout! The private backyard with garage has also been redone and is not to be missed. Conveniently located near CBS Radford Studios and the footbridge which makes access to Ventura Boulevard and its ever-expanding reputation for delivering a quality dining and shopping experience an easy option. Highly regarded Carpenter Avenue Community Charter School, S.C. Golf & Tennis and Beeman Park are just steps away!

(RLNE4455398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Vantage Ave. have any available units?
4132 Vantage Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Vantage Ave. have?
Some of 4132 Vantage Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Vantage Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Vantage Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Vantage Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 Vantage Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4132 Vantage Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Vantage Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4132 Vantage Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Vantage Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Vantage Ave. have a pool?
No, 4132 Vantage Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Vantage Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4132 Vantage Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Vantage Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Vantage Ave. has units with dishwashers.
