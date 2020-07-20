4130 Carrizal Road

Amenities

Unique custom home on quite tree lined cul-de-sac with easy access to Malibu beaches and quick access to Los Angeles. Located south of the boulevard in the desired Inner Mulholland Corridor, this gorgeous home has it all! Spectacular features include a downstairs bedroom, bathroom suite or office, hidden behind glass French doors, hardwood flooring, chefs kitchen with every amenity including top of the line stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, granite counters, white cabinetry, huge walk-in pantry and mood lighting! Breakfast bar, dining area and a formal dining room with designer crystal chandelier; perfect for large family get togethers! Glass doors open to a hidden side yard with an outdoor built in bbq kitchen. Spacious open family room with custom fireplace. Large master suite with plenty of walk-in closet space and a queen size bath tub. Very secluded private yard with room to play and a large downstairs bonus possible uses include gym, recording studio, dance studio or storage.