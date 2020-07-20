All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

4130 Carrizal Road

4130 Carrizal Road · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Carrizal Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Unique custom home on quite tree lined cul-de-sac with easy access to Malibu beaches and quick access to Los Angeles. Located south of the boulevard in the desired Inner Mulholland Corridor, this gorgeous home has it all! Spectacular features include a downstairs bedroom, bathroom suite or office, hidden behind glass French doors, hardwood flooring, chefs kitchen with every amenity including top of the line stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, granite counters, white cabinetry, huge walk-in pantry and mood lighting! Breakfast bar, dining area and a formal dining room with designer crystal chandelier; perfect for large family get togethers! Glass doors open to a hidden side yard with an outdoor built in bbq kitchen. Spacious open family room with custom fireplace. Large master suite with plenty of walk-in closet space and a queen size bath tub. Very secluded private yard with room to play and a large downstairs bonus possible uses include gym, recording studio, dance studio or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Carrizal Road have any available units?
4130 Carrizal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Carrizal Road have?
Some of 4130 Carrizal Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Carrizal Road currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Carrizal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Carrizal Road pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4130 Carrizal Road offer parking?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Carrizal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Carrizal Road have a pool?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Carrizal Road have accessible units?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Carrizal Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Carrizal Road does not have units with dishwashers.
