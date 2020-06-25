All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

4100 Arch Dr

4100 Arch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Arch Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a 36-unit courtyard garden style apartment building. This property is well maintained, and perfectly located in Studio City. Just one block from Ventura Blvd, you are within walking distance to the grocery store, restaurants, public transportation and so much more! You are also minutes from the 101 and 170 freeways and 10 minutes from Hollywood! - Bright building on quiet street with Garden Style courtyard in great location! This building is close to 101 fwy, Ralphs, Ventura Blvd shopping and dining, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Universal Studios, Hollywood Bowl.. to name a few! This property has an 8ft pool, laundry onsite, secure gated parking, intercom entry, and a friendly manager! ApartmentS #2 & #3 are floor level next to the pool and includes laminate floors, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, tile/granite in bathroom and kitchen, AC, heat, garbage disposal, dining room, spacious livingroom with large windows. Parking, water, trash, and sewer is included! Pets Welcome with additional deposit!! Call Eraldo for more information!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/studio-city-ca?lid=12676543

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Arch Dr have any available units?
4100 Arch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Arch Dr have?
Some of 4100 Arch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Arch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Arch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Arch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Arch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Arch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Arch Dr offers parking.
Does 4100 Arch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Arch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Arch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Arch Dr has a pool.
Does 4100 Arch Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Arch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Arch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Arch Dr has units with dishwashers.

