4100 Arch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub pet friendly

This is a 36-unit courtyard garden style apartment building. This property is well maintained, and perfectly located in Studio City. Just one block from Ventura Blvd, you are within walking distance to the grocery store, restaurants, public transportation and so much more! You are also minutes from the 101 and 170 freeways and 10 minutes from Hollywood! - Bright building on quiet street with Garden Style courtyard in great location! This building is close to 101 fwy, Ralphs, Ventura Blvd shopping and dining, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Universal Studios, Hollywood Bowl.. to name a few! This property has an 8ft pool, laundry onsite, secure gated parking, intercom entry, and a friendly manager! ApartmentS #2 & #3 are floor level next to the pool and includes laminate floors, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, tile/granite in bathroom and kitchen, AC, heat, garbage disposal, dining room, spacious livingroom with large windows. Parking, water, trash, and sewer is included! Pets Welcome with additional deposit!! Call Eraldo for more information!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/studio-city-ca?lid=12676543



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225837)