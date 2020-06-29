All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

Location

4039 W Clayton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully decorated and rehabbed back house of a detached California bungalow duplex(unfurnished). This home features a fully enclosed front yard patio with sitting area along with a private backyard accessible from the master bedroom both perfect for entertaining or to enjoy the sun. In addition, there is a bonus finished room/storage area next to the garage. Fully remodeled and upgraded with high end designer finishes and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, a functional open floor plan, and energy efficient with a tank less water heater. The chef’s delight kitchen features new high-end appliances, stainless apron sink, custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, designer tiles, contemporary fixtures, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator and LG front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the finest of Los Feliz with exceptional walk ability to an abundance of nearby restaurants, cafes and nightlife. Located within the coveted Franklin Elementary School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Clayton Avenue have any available units?
4039 Clayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Clayton Avenue have?
Some of 4039 Clayton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Clayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Clayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Clayton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4039 Clayton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4039 Clayton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Clayton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4039 Clayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 Clayton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Clayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4039 Clayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Clayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4039 Clayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Clayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Clayton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

